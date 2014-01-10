FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Lansforsakringar adds 250 mln SEK to 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 10, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Lansforsakringar adds 250 mln SEK to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 16, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 45bp

Payment Date January 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) & A (S&P)

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes The issue size will total 900 million Swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN SE0005624582

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
