New Issue- Lansforsakringar prices 200 mln SEK 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 10, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Lansforsakringar prices 200 mln SEK 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 20, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 27bp

Payment Date January 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) & A (S&P)

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005624830

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

