New Issue- IADB adds $150 mln to 2018 FRN

Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount $150 million
Maturity Date September 12, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 3bp
Payment Date January 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion
when fungible
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
Data supplied by International Insider
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)