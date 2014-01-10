FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- IADB adds $150 mln to 2018 FRN
#Market News
January 10, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- IADB adds $150 mln to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date September 12, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 3bp

Payment Date January 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion

when fungible

ISIN US458182DT61

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

Data supplied by International Insider

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
