New Issue-IBRD prices 300 mln rand 2015 bond
#Market News
January 10, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IBRD prices 300 mln rand 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

and Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date September 15, 2015

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 99.65

Payment Date January 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI & Danske

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.125 pct (selling 1.0 pct & m&u 0.125 pct)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS1017163764

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
