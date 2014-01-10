New Issue- Bank of Nova Scotia prices 300 mln euro 2016 FRN

Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Scotiabank & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS1017218410

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)