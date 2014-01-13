New Issue- LGT Bank prices 300 mln sfr 2021 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower LGT Bank AG
Issue Amount 300 million swiss francs
Maturity Date May 10, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.477
Reoffer price 99.802
Payment Date February 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & LGT Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider