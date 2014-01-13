New Issue- LGT Bank prices 300 mln sfr 2021 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower LGT Bank AG

Issue Amount 300 million swiss francs

Maturity Date May 10, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.477

Reoffer price 99.802

Payment Date February 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & LGT Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0233680203

