New Issue-Swedbank adds 450 mln SEK to 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 13, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Swedbank adds 450 mln SEK to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 450 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 17, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 39bp

Payment Date January 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion Swedish crown

WHen fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1017630218

Permanent ISIN XS0982673799

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
