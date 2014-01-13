New Issue-Swedbank adds 450 mln SEK to 2016 FRN

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 450 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 17, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 39bp

Payment Date January 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion Swedish crown

WHen fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1017630218

Permanent ISIN XS0982673799

