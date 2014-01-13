New Issue-Abbey National prices 750 mln stg 2017 frn

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date January 20, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 30bp
Reoffer price 99.852
Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 35bp
Payment Date January 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds Bank, Santander GBM & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
