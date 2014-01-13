FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Abbey National prices 750 mln stg 2017 frn
January 13, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Abbey National prices 750 mln stg 2017 frn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date January 20, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 30bp

Reoffer price 99.852

Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 35bp

Payment Date January 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds Bank, Santander GBM & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1017654150

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
