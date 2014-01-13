New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.686

Reoffer price 99.686

Yield 1.19 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deka, DZ Bank, HSBC, LBBW & Unicredit

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000AAR0173

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)