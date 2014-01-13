New Issue- Volkswagen prices 300 mln stg 2019 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date July 22, 2019

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.508

Reoffer price 99.508

Yield 2.722 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1017618783

