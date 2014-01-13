New Issue-BPE Financiaciones prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BPE Financiaciones
Guarantor Banco Popular Espanol SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 01, 2017
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.689
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 223.4bp
Over the OBL 162
Payment Date January 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banco Popular, BBVA, CA-CIB, HSBC & SG-CIB
Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
