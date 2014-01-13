FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BPE Financiaciones prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
January 13, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BPE Financiaciones prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BPE Financiaciones

Guarantor Banco Popular Espanol SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 01, 2017

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.689

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 223.4bp

Over the OBL 162

Payment Date January 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banco Popular, BBVA, CA-CIB, HSBC & SG-CIB

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS1017790178

