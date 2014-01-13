FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- UniCredit prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
January 13, 2014

New Issue- UniCredit prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.272

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63.3bp

Over the 2.0 pct 2023 DBR

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Lloyds, UBS & UniCredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Vienna

Denoms (K) 100

