New Issue-FMS prices 500 mln stg 2016 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor Germany (SoFFin)
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.715
Reoffer price 99.715
Yield 1.223 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date January 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Royal Bank of Canada
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
