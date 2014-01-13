New Issue- ICO prices 1.25 bln euro 2015 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date September 20, 2015
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.853
Reoffer price 99.853
Yield 1.09 pct
Spread 61 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
