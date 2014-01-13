New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2024 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg Girozentrale

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 17, 2024

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 100.28

Reoffer price 100.28

Yield 2.593 pct

Payment Date January 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000BRL9279

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)