New Issue- BASF prices dual tranche deal

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower BASF SE
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.87
Reoffer price 99.87
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2024
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.424
Reoffer price 99.424
Spread 47 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common terms
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Mizuho, RBS & Societe Generale
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
