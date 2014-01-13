New Issue-Intesa Sanpaolo prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SPA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 17, 2022
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.712
Reoffer price 99.712
Yield 3.542 pct
Spread 175 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
