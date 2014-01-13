FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Helaba prices 200 mln euro 2024 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 13, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Helaba prices 200 mln euro 2024 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

(Helaba)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2024

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP Programme

ISIN DE000HLB4JM3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
