New Issue- Wendel prices 400 mln euro 2021 bond
January 13, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Wendel prices 400 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Wendel

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2021

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 214.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 247.9bp

over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date January 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Natixis

& Societe Generale

Ratings BB+ (S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR001169449

