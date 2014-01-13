New Issue- Wendel prices 400 mln euro 2021 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Wendel
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2021
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 214.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 247.9bp
over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date January 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Natixis
& Societe Generale
Ratings BB+ (S&P)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
