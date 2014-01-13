FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BMW Finance prices A$200 mln 2018 bond
January 13, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- BMW Finance prices A$200 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BMW Finance NV

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date July 23, 2018

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.923

Yield 4.4 pct

Spread 74 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & ANZ

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1017966554

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

