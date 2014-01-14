FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-EAA prices 250 mln euro 2019 FRN
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EAA prices 250 mln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 10bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 10bp

Payment Date January 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB & LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000EAA0SW8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Source provided by International Insider

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.