New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2021 FRN

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2021
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Issue price 100.35
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Payment Date January 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP paribas, CITI, Credit Suisse,
LBBW, Societe Generale & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Lux
Notes The issue size will total 800 million euro
when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
Data Supplied by Interntional Insider
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)