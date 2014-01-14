New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln rand to 2016 bond

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date June 01, 2016

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 103.581

Payment Date BNP Paribas & Citi

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.18 pct (1.0 pct selling & 0.18 m&u)

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 3.0 billion rand

When fungible

ISIN XS0220420763

