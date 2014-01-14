FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 300 mln rand to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 300 mln rand to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date October 21, 2019

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 93.325

Yield 7.461 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 8.0 pct December 2018 SAGB

Payment Date January 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 4.55 billion rand

when fungible

ISIN XS0848049838

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
