New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 90 mln euro 2016 bond
January 14, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 90 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 90 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2016

Coupon 0.02 pct

Issue price 98.55

Reoffer price 98.55

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000A1TNC45

