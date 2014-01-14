New Issue-IBRD adds 250 mln rand to 2016 bond

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction And

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 250 million rand

Maturity Date November 04, 2016

Coupon 6.25 pct

Issue price 100.28

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.2 pct (m&u)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 500 million rand

When fungible

ISIN XS0993229185

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Source provided by International Insider