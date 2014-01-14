New Issue-BFCM prices 125 mln SFR 2019 bond

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 12, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.585

Payment Date February 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0233720660

