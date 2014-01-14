New Issue-Beni Stabili prices 350 mln euro 2018 bond

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower Beni Stabili SPA
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2018
Coupon 4.125 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 318.1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 257.2bp
Over the 4.0 pct Due 2018 bund
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan, Mediobanca & Unicredit
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Source provided by International Insider