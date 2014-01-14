FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Beni Stabili prices 350 mln euro 2018 bond
January 14, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Beni Stabili prices 350 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Beni Stabili SPA

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2018

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 318.1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 257.2bp

Over the 4.0 pct Due 2018 bund

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan, Mediobanca & Unicredit

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Source provided by International Insider

