FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- NAB prices 200 mln sfr 2024 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- NAB prices 200 mln sfr 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited

Issue Amount 200 million swiss francs

Maturity Date February 7, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.378

Reoffer price 99.678

Payment Date February 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0233911988

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.