New Issue- NAB prices 200 mln sfr 2024 bond

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited

Issue Amount 200 million swiss francs

Maturity Date February 7, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.378

Reoffer price 99.678

Payment Date February 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0233911988

