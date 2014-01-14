FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Snam prices 600 mln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Snam prices 600 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Snam SPA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2024

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.02

Reoffer price 99.02

Spread 128 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 155.8bp

Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC,

JP Morgan, Mediobanca & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s) & BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1019326641

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
