New Issue- Rentenbank adds $200 mln to 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Rentenbank adds $200 mln to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date December 5, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 11bp

Reoffer price 100.0056

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 11bp

Payment Date January 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total $700 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0999670648

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
