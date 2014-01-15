New Issue-Stadt Winterthur prices 100 mln SFR 2039 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Stadt Winterthur
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 10, 2039
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 100.666
Reoffer price 99.716
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
