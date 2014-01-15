FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Dexia Credit prices 1.25 bln euro 2021 bond
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Dexia Credit prices 1.25 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Dexia Credit Local

Guarantor Government guaranteed

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.767

Reoffer yield 2.036 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over interpolated OLOs

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

International & Natixis

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.