New Issue- Dexia Credit prices 1.25 bln euro 2021 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Dexia Credit Local

Guarantor Government guaranteed

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.767

Reoffer yield 2.036 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over interpolated OLOs

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

International & Natixis

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

