New Issue-Wharf Finance prices $400 mln 2019 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Wharf Finance Ltd
Guarantor Wharf Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date January 23, 2019
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.419
Reoffer price 99.419
Yield 3.628 pct
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date January 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, DBS, HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank
Listing HongKong
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)