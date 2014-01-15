New Issue-ADB adds 100 mln stg 2016 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.67

Reoffer price 99.67

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 475 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0985998607

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)