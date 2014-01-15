New Issue- Mercedes Benz prices A$125 mln 2017 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Mercedes Benz Australia Pacific Pty Ltd
Guarantor Daimler AG
Issue Amount A$125 million
Maturity Date January 24, 2017
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.618
Reoffer price 99.618
Yield 3.887 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
