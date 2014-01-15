New Issue-Vasakronan prices 180 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 180 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 22, 2018
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 60bp
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
