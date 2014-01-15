FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Vasakronan prices 180 mln SEK 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Vasakronan prices 180 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 180 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 22, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 60bp

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005650850

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

