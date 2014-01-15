New Issue-Vasakronan prices 180 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 180 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 22, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 60bp

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005650850

