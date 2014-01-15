New Issue-IBRD prices $550 mln 2015 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount $550 million
Maturity Date July 22, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Libor - 6bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Goldman Sachs & SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New york
