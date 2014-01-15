FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IBRD prices $550 mln 2015 bond
#Market News
January 15, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IBRD prices $550 mln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount $550 million

Maturity Date July 22, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Libor - 6bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Goldman Sachs & SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New york

ISIN US45905UNQ30

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

