New Issue-IBRD prices $550 mln 2015 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount $550 million

Maturity Date July 22, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Libor - 6bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Goldman Sachs & SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New york

ISIN US45905UNQ30

