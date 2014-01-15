FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Rabobank prices 1.5 bln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Rabobank prices 1.5 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.541

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 101.6bp

Over the OBL 165

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, Nomura & Rabobank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

