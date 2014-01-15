New Issue-EBRD adds 500 mln INR to 2015 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesay.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 500 million Indian Rupee

Maturity Date May 28, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 97.257

Reoffer yield 7.18 pct

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 50

Notes The issue size will total 4.5 billion Indian Rupee

WHen fungible

ISIN XS0935943802

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)