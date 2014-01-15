New Issue-EBRD adds 500 mln INR to 2015 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesay.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount 500 million Indian Rupee
Maturity Date May 28, 2015
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 97.257
Reoffer yield 7.18 pct
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 50
Notes The issue size will total 4.5 billion Indian Rupee
WHen fungible
