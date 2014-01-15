FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- UniCredit prices dual tranche deal
#Intel
January 15, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- UniCredit prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower UniCredit S.p.A.

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp

Reoffer price 99.94

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 57bp

ISIN IT0004988538

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2024

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.09

Yield 3.107 pct

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 127.1bp

over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, Danske, ING,

Natixis & UniCredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
