New Issue- UniCredit prices dual tranche deal

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower UniCredit S.p.A.

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp

Reoffer price 99.94

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 57bp

ISIN IT0004988538

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2024

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.09

Yield 3.107 pct

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 127.1bp

over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, Danske, ING,

Natixis & UniCredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

