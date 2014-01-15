New Issue- BNG prices 500 mln euro 2017 FRN

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gementeen NV (BNG)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 22, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 6bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs
International
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
