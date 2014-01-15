New Issue- Bank of Baroda prices $750 mln 2019 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank of Baroda acting through its London Branch

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date July 23, 2019

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 99.757

Reoffer price 99.757

Yield 4.926 pct

Spread 325 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date January 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

