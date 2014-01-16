New Issue- Standard Chartered Plc prices S$700 mln 2026 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Standard Chartered Plc

Issue Amount S$700 million

Maturity Date January 23, 2026

Coupon 4.4 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 4.4 pct

Spread 209.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.305 pct 7 year SOR

Payment Date January 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank, ICBC Singapore,

Maybank KIM ENG & United Overseas Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)