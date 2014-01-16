New Issue- Standard Chartered Plc prices S$700 mln 2026 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Standard Chartered Plc
Issue Amount S$700 million
Maturity Date January 23, 2026
Coupon 4.4 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 4.4 pct
Spread 209.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.305 pct 7 year SOR
Payment Date January 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank, ICBC Singapore,
Maybank KIM ENG & United Overseas Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law English
