New Issue- LB Saar prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
January 16, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- LB Saar prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Saar

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.5

Reoffer price 100.5

Yield 1.923 pct

ISIN DE000SLB5722

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.5

Reoffer price 100.5

Yield 1.662 pct

ISIN DE000SLB5730

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SaarLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing FFT

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
