New Issue- LB Saar prices dual tranche deal

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Saar

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.5

Reoffer price 100.5

Yield 1.923 pct

ISIN DE000SLB5722

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.5

Reoffer price 100.5

Yield 1.662 pct

ISIN DE000SLB5730

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SaarLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing FFT

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

