New Issue- LB Saar prices dual tranche deal

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Saar
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.5
Reoffer price 100.5
Yield 1.923 pct
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.5
Reoffer price 100.5
Yield 1.662 pct
Common terms
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SaarLB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing FFT
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
