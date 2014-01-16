New Issue- ABN AMRO Bank prices 1.5 bln euro 2024 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 23, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.569
Reoffer yield 2.424 pct
Spread 34 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63.5bp
Over the August 2023 DBR
Payment Date January 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ABN, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)