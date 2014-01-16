New Issue- Daimler AG prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2022

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.408

Reoffer price 99.408

Yield 2.332 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank & LBBW

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1R04X6

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)