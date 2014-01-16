FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- WL Bank prices 250 mln euro 2020 FRN
January 16, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- WL Bank prices 250 mln euro 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower WL Bank AG

Issue Amount 250 millioin euro

Maturity Date Jan 23, 2020

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 10 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date Jan 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Covered bond

ISIN DE000A1YC7D1

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

