FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- KfW adds 35 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 16, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- KfW adds 35 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date August 4, 2016

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 92.5625

Reoffer price 91.375

Issue yield 8.361 pct

Reoffer yield 8.936 pct

Payment Date January 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan Securities Plc

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling and 0.1875 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 585 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0864257349

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.