New Issue-GPB Eurobond prices 325 mln sfr 2024 bond
January 16, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-GPB Eurobond prices 325 mln sfr 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower GPB Eurobond Finance Plc

Issue Amount 325 million swiss francs

Maturity Date May 13, 2024

Coupon 5.125 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 441.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & GBBFS

Ratings BB- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English law except for subordination and event

of acceleration which will be governed by Russian law

ISIN CH0229318099

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

