New Issue-GPB Eurobond prices 325 mln sfr 2024 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower GPB Eurobond Finance Plc
Issue Amount 325 million swiss francs
Maturity Date May 13, 2024
Coupon 5.125 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 441.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & GBBFS
Ratings BB- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English law except for subordination and event
of acceleration which will be governed by Russian law
